Trump's approval rating remains historically low: Poll

The Washington Post-ABC News survey released Sunday shows that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, with 50 percent saying they strongly disapprove.

Just 37 percent say they approve of his job, a rating that has changed little over the past four months.

Meanwhile, 65 percent say he has accomplished “little or nothing” and 55 percent believe he is not keeping most of major campaign promises.

Trump’s approval rating at this point in his term is noticeably lower than any previous president in over seven decades.

Trump is the only US leader since former President Harry Truman -- in office from 1945 until 1953 -- whose approval rating at this point in his presidency is net negative — by 22 points.

Trump’s actions and statements have even drawn severe criticism from a few members of his own Republican Party, most recently from Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee.

The Post-ABC News poll found that Trump receives low ratings for his handling of the economy, health care, race relation and terrorism.

Only 37 percent say Trump understands the problems “of people like you,” and 33 percent say he is honest and trustworthy.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters marched in over 20 cities across the United States to denounce the policies of Trump and his administration.

The organizers of the protest, a group known as Refuse Facism, called for millions to take to the streets on Saturday in an effort to remove the Trump administration from power.

Refuse Fascism vowed earlier this week to continue the protests “day and night” in nearly two-dozen cities until their demand is met, which is the removal of Trump's “regime.”