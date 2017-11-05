Iran will stand by post-war Syria: Defense minister

“Like in the past, we are determined to stand by our Syrian brothers after the war,” Hatami told Syrian Defense Minister Major General Fahd Jassem al-Freij in a phone conversation on Sunday.

Hatami extended his congratulations to the Syrian president, defense minister, nation and brave commanders and fighters over the full liberation of the eastern city of Dayr al-Zawr from Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

“The five-year resistance of the Syrian armed forces and nation against terrorist groups is admirable and should be recorded in the history of a nation’s legitimate defense of its identity,” the Iranian defense minister said.

The Syrian army and allied fighters on Friday managed to retake full control over city of Dayr al-Zawr in their latest push against Daesh Takfiri terrorists.

Damascus began the liberation operation two months ago and broke Daesh’s three-year-long siege of the government-held part of the city in September. Army troops have in recent days stepped up their gains in the city, going neighborhood to neighborhood after the remaining terrorists.

The fall of Daesh in Dayr al-Zawr is yet another key defeat for the Takfiri outfit, which has lost most of the territory it seized during its rapid advances across Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014.

Hatami also called for the strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Syria until terrorists are completely defeated.

The Syrian defense minister, for his part, commended Iran’s support for his country in the fight against terrorism and said the Islamic Republic had always stood by the Syrian government and helped it defend its sovereignty.

Excellent cooperation between Iran and Syria will guarantee peace, stability and security in both countries and the entire region, Freij added.