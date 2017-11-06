Arthritis symptoms could be eased by eating dark leafy greens

express.co.uk Arthritis symptoms could be eased by eating more broccoli.

Arthritis symptoms could be eased by eating certain types of foods that have anti-inflammatory properties.

Vegetables are key to beating arthritis symptoms, which includes joint pain and inflammation, express.co.uk wrote.

Dark leafy greens and brightly colored vegetables, including kale, spinach, peppers, beetroot and rocket, are best at easing pain.

Broccoli, however, is the arthritis-fighting heavyweight.

A portion of broccoli everyday has been proven to prevent and slow the spread of osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis in the UK.

Pro-health clinic director, Oliver Eaton, said, “We are what we ate.

“What we eat impacts our joints. Simple dietary changes can reduce the symptoms of arthritis.

“Berries, leafy green vegetables, dairy foods and some citrus fruits could help to fight the symptoms.”

Lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit all have arthritis-fighting properties, too.

For protein, arthritis patients should look to eggs, organic chicken, wild game, salmon, tuna and herring.

Kidney beans, lentils and peas are good sources of protein and fiber, and could be swapped for refined gluten products.

Eaton said, “There are supplements available, too, which could relieve some of the arthritis pain.

“Glucosamine and chondroiton supplements both help, while hyaluronic acid is essentially WD40 for joints.”

About 10 million people in the UK visit their GP every year about arthritis pain.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the UK. Pain in the hands, spine and knees arises after cartilage is gradually worn down between the joints.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects about 400,000 people in the UK. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks joints, causing pain and swelling.

Other types of arthritis include gout, lupus, cervical spondylosis and ankylosing spondylitis.