Iran’s security indebted to moderation, justice among faiths

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran’s security is indebted to the government’s policy of moderation, efforts to maintain justice and equality among different religions and increasing ethnic minorities confidence in policies of the Islamic establishment.

The president also urged the need for observing balance among all Iranian citizens, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while addressing a cabinet session which convened to vote for proposed governors general of eastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan and western province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari on Sunday.

He said that Sistan-Baluchestan Province is like a ‘forehead’ for the country due to the former’s strategic significance.

President Rouhani said the province geographical location in terms of its access to open seas and possibility of promoting transit of goods between Asia, Africa and Europe were the reasons of its significance.