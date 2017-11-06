Regional cooperation, solution to stop foreign interference: Zarei

Director General of Andishe Sazan-e-Noor Institute of Strategic Studies in Tehran Dr. Sadollah Zarei has stressed the need to forge a regional alliance as the only solution to stop foreign interference in the region.

While delivering a lecture on “Prospects of Pakistan-Iran Cooperation for Regional Peace and Security” at Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI), he warned against presence of continued external forces in the region and said they had given nothing to countries here except for chaos and violence, IRNA reported.

“Security of the region lies in the cooperation of people of the region,” he noted, adding, “We need the security of the region for our future generations and we have to devise ways to improve security of the region.”

He said that the US has been trying to change the governments of the region which are against them through different plots.

He was of the view that there could be many elements of stronger ties between Pakistan and Iran, but the most important plank was the much needed bilateral security cooperation. He warned that absence of security cooperation could lead to further insecurity and instability in the region.

“Iran believes that a secure Pakistan will make Iran more secure,” he said

Zarei believed that need for cooperation between Pakistan and Iran had increased after US President Donald Trump’s new policy for the region.

He noted that US was wrong to accuse Pakistan of allegedly sponsoring terrorist elements. It was rather the Americans that were benefitting from the situation, he insisted.

The Iranian scholar underscored that both sides need to show flexibility to overcome the minor problems in their relations.

Chairman National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, who presided over the session, said, “Both countries (Iran and Pakistan) are consulting on regional peace and security with a focus on Afghanistan in keeping with their strong commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan”.

He observed that there was strong determination in both capitals to deepen mutual understanding and increase cooperation.

IPI Executive Director Prof Sajjad Bokhari, speaking on this occasion, also emphasized the need for greater cooperation for dealing with threats to regional peace including the emerging threat of Daesh.

Member Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Farhatullah Babar said that continued diplomatic engagement was necessary to bring down mutual distrust.

Awami National Party Leader Senator Afrasiab Khattak spoke about the strength of people to people relations in Pak-Iran ties and said they were independent of the governmental relations.

President Ummat-e Wahida Allama Amin Shaheedi said fighting terrorism was in the mutual interest of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan and said it formed a common agenda for promotion of relations.