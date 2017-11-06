Iran, Pakistan urge tightening defense cooperation

Army chiefs of Iran and Pakistan discussed ways to increase defense and security cooperation in a Monday meeting in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has traveled to Tehran upon the invitation of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, MNA reported.

During a meeting on Monday, the two sides exchanged views on various bilateral and regional issues.

The two army chiefs stressed the need for expansion of defense and security relations aimed at resolving common issues, particularly in identifying and combating factors that cause the spread of terrorist activities along Iran and Pakistan’s shared borders.

The two sides also called for development of defense and security cooperation in fields related to industry, research and education.

Making optimal use of existing capacities in various international and regional communities, using the two countries’ defense and political potentials to help settle regional conflicts, and joint cooperation between the two sides free of foreign intervention were also among the topics of discussion in the Monday meeting.