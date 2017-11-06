RSS
1019 GMT November 06, 2017

News ID: 203856
Published: 0804 GMT November 06, 2017

Palestine condemns 100th anniversary of Balfour Declaration

Palestinian Embassy in Tehran in a statement slammed the 100th anniversary of Balfour Declaration as a result of which British government announced support for establishment of a national home for Jewish people in Palestine in 1917.

“The British Prime Minister Theresa May's October 18 address in House of Lords, in which she referred to establishing the Zionist regime and having high-profile relations with that regime, indicates that even 100 years after Balfour Declaration, London does not recognize Palestinian people,” the statement reads, IRNA reported.

“The UK act shows that the colonial and racist ideology still exists in London. Unfortunately, we face a position by the UK which is not what London should hold in the 21st century,” read the statement.

“The UK is not willing to shoulder the responsibility of the mistakes they have made and crimes they have committed against Palestinians in the past.”

The Balfour Declaration was a letter written in 1917 to Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community and also a British Jewish Minister of the Parliament, by the then British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour.

In the letter, Balfour wrote that the British government “view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object …”

Many believe that the letter was the birth point of the Zionist regime.

Thus, with betrayal of Palestinian natural rights on the part of global powers, the fake Zionist regime was established in May, 1948.

   
KeyWords
Palestine
Anniversary
Declaration
Tehran
 
