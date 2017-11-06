RSS
News ID: 203867
Published: 0933 GMT November 06, 2017

Iran more determined to fight terrorism with martyrdom of border guards

(ATTA KENARE /AFP/GETTY)

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri here on Monday extended condolences for martyrdom of Iranian border guards who were killed recently in armed clashes with terrorists in northwestern province.

“Although losing our devoted sons is a considerable grief, such brutal acts, without doubt, will make the Islamic Republic of Iran more resolved in confronting terrorism more than ever,” Jahangiri said, IRNA reported.

He also extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, armed forces, the martyrs' comrades, people of the northwestern province of West Azrarbaijan and the bereaved families of the victims.

Eight Iranian border guards were killed in armed clashes with terrorists in Chaldoran border point in West Azarbaijan province on Friday evening (Nov 3).

The 550-km Iran-Turkey joint border is located in West Azarbaijan.

   
