Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, in a brief statement released in his Twitter account and has reacted to recent developments inside Saudi Arabia.

Rezaei wrote on his official Twitter page that Saudi authorities were seeking to cause insecurity in an uncontrolled manner, MNA reported.

The official further explained that adverse moves of Saudis pertained both to domestic reforms inside the Arab state as well as to their efforts to disturb stability in the region.