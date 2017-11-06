RSS
Published: 1010 GMT November 06, 2017

Iran top military official welcomes Pakistan army chief

Iran top military official welcomes Pakistan army chief
IRNA

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri officially welcomed Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

During his three-day visit, Javed Bajwa is expected to confer on issues of mutual interest, border security and defense relations with his Iranian counterpart General Baqeri and other Iranian officials, IRNA reported.

Iran's interest in maintaining friendly ties with neighboring Muslim countries and Iran-Pakistan determination in establishing stability and security in the region are among topics to be discussed by the two sides.

   
