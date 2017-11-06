RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0202 GMT November 06, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203872
Published: 1033 GMT November 06, 2017

Mogherini to review Iran Deal in Washington

Mogherini to review Iran Deal in Washington
(YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS)

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is scheduled to leave for Washington today to discuss Iran nuclear deal.

“On November (6-7), the High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini will visit Washington DC to discuss EU-US bilateral relations as well as the latest developments on a number of foreign policy issues of common interest, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” European External Action Service (EEAS) reported recently, IRNA reported.

“She will meet with the Vice-President of the United States, Mike Pence, as well as with a number of leading members of the US Senate and the US House of Representative, including Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives. The High Representative/Vice-President will also address the House of Representatives' Republican Conference.”

“The visit will also be an opportunity to meet with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano.”

EU and the European powers' support of the JCPOA as an international document backed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

US President Donald Trump on October 13 took a new strategy towards Iran and decertified Tehran's commitment to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal known as (JCPOA).

This is while IAEA has already verified Iran's commitment to nuclear deal eight times.

   
KeyWords
Federica Mogherini
Iran
Washington
US
Donald Trump
Europe
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2060 sec