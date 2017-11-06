Mogherini to review Iran Deal in Washington

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is scheduled to leave for Washington today to discuss Iran nuclear deal.

“On November (6-7), the High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini will visit Washington DC to discuss EU-US bilateral relations as well as the latest developments on a number of foreign policy issues of common interest, including the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” European External Action Service (EEAS) reported recently, IRNA reported.

“She will meet with the Vice-President of the United States, Mike Pence, as well as with a number of leading members of the US Senate and the US House of Representative, including Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives. The High Representative/Vice-President will also address the House of Representatives' Republican Conference.”

“The visit will also be an opportunity to meet with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano.”

EU and the European powers' support of the JCPOA as an international document backed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

US President Donald Trump on October 13 took a new strategy towards Iran and decertified Tehran's commitment to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal known as (JCPOA).

This is while IAEA has already verified Iran's commitment to nuclear deal eight times.