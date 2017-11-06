Iran's 'Retouch', 'Lunch Time' receive US laurels

Iranian short films 'Retouch' by Kaveh Mazaheri and 'Lunch Time' by Alireza Qasemi won awards at the 18th Annual Ojai Film Festival in the US.

According to ISNA, the founder of Ojai Film Festival gave the best short film award to Mazaheri's film which is about a woman who faces a dilemma to either save her husband or free herself from a life of misery.

Qasemi's 'Lunch Time' received an honorary mention, which was acknowledged by Iranian-American director Bita Elahian in the absence of the film's director.

'Lunch Time' is about a teenage girl who has to identify her mother's body at a morgue.

The festival's 18th edition fielded 24 short films in its competition section.

'Not yet' by Arian Vazirdaftari, 'Light Sight' by Moslem Tabatabaei and the short documentary 'Weavers of Imagination' by Mohammad Sadegh Jafari were other Iranian films which took part in the festival.

Ojai Film Festival is held annually in California, the US, with the intention of bringing together the best short film directors and introducing young talents in the field.

Director, producer Michael Addison, writer, director, producer Jim Becket, cinematographer Jürgen Gottschalk, animator Cathy Karol-Crowther, screenwriter, playwright, author Catherine Ann Jones, television producer Stuart Crowner and Producer Karin Stellwagen were the seven distinguished jurors judging the competing films at this year's festival.

Now in its 18th year, the festival continues to grow in importance and prestige as one of the country's premier destination festivals. The seven-day event has a reputation for showcasing the best new films from emerging and established filmmakers, and has helped launch a number of careers over the last decade.

Since 2000, 15 alumni have received Academy Award nominations, two have won an Oscar, and numerous others have gone on to gain distribution and win prestigious awards.

The 18th Ojai annual film festival was held from November 2 to 12, in Ojai, Southern California.