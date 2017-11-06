Clark Art Institute exhibition studies less-explored aspects of impressionist works

Prints and drawings comprised nearly half of the works included in the eight Impressionist exhibitions held in Paris between 1874 and 1886. Today, however, Impressionism is usually understood as a celebration of the primacy of oil painting. 'The Impressionist Line: From Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec' challenges this perception, exploring the Impressionists’ substantial — and often experimental — contributions to the graphic arts.

The new exhibition of 39 works on paper, on view at the Clark Art Institute from November 5, 2017 to January 7, 2018, showcases the hallmarks of the 'Impressionist Line' from the movement's precursors in the 1860s through post-Impressionist art of the 1890s.

The Impressionist Line is drawn from the Clark's collection of more than 6,000 works on paper. Artists represented in the exhibition include Charles-François Daubigny, Édouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, Camille Pissarro, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and others.

The exhibition demonstrates not only the Impressionists' embrace of modern subjects, but also their enthusiasm for new artistic materials and technologies, as well as ties to public and commercial ventures, such as fine art publications and art dealers, artdaily.com reported.

"It's a great opportunity for the Clark to show our visitors a different side of the Impressionist story, focusing on lesser known works through which one can develop a more fully rounded appreciation of their approach and practice," said Olivier Meslay, Felda and Dena Hardymon Director of the Clark.

The exhibition traces an artistic lineage through which the development of Impressionist practice can be observed. "The Clark has an astounding collection of Impressionist-era prints and drawings, many of which are featured in this exhibition," said exhibition curator Jay A. Clarke, Manton Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs.

"The Impressionist Line is a true mini-survey of French prints and drawings produced during the last decades of the nineteenth century, and it tells the story of the graphic line in black and white and color through some of the greatest practitioners of their time."