Iran crowned world bodybuilding champion

Iran’s Mahdi Heydari (C) poses for a photo with his 70kg bodybuilding gold medal along with silver medalist South Korean Jaekoon Yoon (L) and British bronze winner Tapi Mveliso at the 2017 IFBB World Men’s Bodybuilding Championships in Benidorm, Spain, on November 5, 2017. IGOR KOPCEK/EASTLABS TEAM

Sports Desk

Iran was crowned the champion at the 2017 IFBB World Men’s Bodybuilding Championships in Spain on Monday.

Iranian athletes stole the show in the seaside city of Benidorm as they collected 12 medals including six golds, giving the country a top-spot finish for the fourth consecutive year.

Following is the list of Iranian medalists in the competition:

Gold medals:

Mohammadreza Jafari (180cm, body classic)

Hesam Khosravi (+180cm, body classic)

Mohsen Samadi (+100kg, bodybuilding)

Mohsen Samadi (overall title)

Hossein Kalateh (+95kg, bodybuilding)

Mahdi Heydari (70kg, bodybuilding)

Silver medals:

Mahdi Qanavati (90kg, bodybuilding)

Hamed Mahmoud-Eyni (85kg, bodybuilding)

Davoud Shokrollah (80kg, bodybuilding)

Akbar Sarbaz (178cm, men’s physique)

Bronze medals:

Mazaher Tabani (100kg, bodybuilding)

Shantia Lakpour (173cm, men’s physique)

South Korea clinched the runner-up spot with five gold medals, five silvers and two bronzes, while, Germany settled for the third place, grabbing three golds.