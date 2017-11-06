Iran attends UN Convention against Corruption

Iran participated in an international anti-corruption conference in the UN office at Vienna.

The 7th meeting of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) started work in the UN office at Vienna, Austria on Monday.

The four-day event was held with the attendance of Iran's Justice Minister Alireza Avaei and Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Reza Najafi, IRNA reported.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said corruption “hits the poor, the weak, and the most vulnerable,”Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres was speaking in Vienna, Austria at the start of the biannual UN meeting of 1,600 participants from a range of states, NGOs and civil society groups.

"[Corruption] can deny people access to health services, schools and economic opportunities. It can deny them hope of a better future," the UN Secretary General added.

“Corruption cannot be justified in the name of financing campaigns or paying back favors. Corruption obliterates people’s faith in good governance. It can enable a small elite in positions of power to prosper while others pay the price, seriously damaging the relationship between the state and its people,” Guterres said.

Other speakers drew links between corruption and violent extremism, while the UN insisted that building and maintaining sustainable development remained the best way to fight against corruption.

The UN Convention Against Corruption was adopted in 2003 and is reviewed every two years.

Najafi is scheduled to deliver a speech on behalf of Group 77 (G77) and China.

Iran signed UNCAC on December 9, 2003 and Iranian Parliament ratified it on June 11, 2006.