0518 GMT November 06, 2017

News ID: 203888
Published: 0355 GMT November 06, 2017

Syrian FM: Deir ez-Zor liberation thwarts anti-Syria conspiracy

SANA

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said on Monday the liberation of eastern Deir ez-Zour from Daesh terrorists has eliminated schemes plotted against Syria.

In a meeting with Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran’s Leader, in Damascus, Muallem lauded the "significant military victories" achieved by the Syrian Army in collaboration with "allies and friends," the last of which was the liberation of Deir ez-Zor, KUNA reported.

He reiterated his country's resolve to fight terrorism and restore peace and stability, appreciating Iran's great support.

On his part, the visiting Iranian official reaffirmed Tehran's support of Syria’s war on terrorism.

The Syrian government on Friday announced its full control over eastern Deir ez-Zor.

Muallem and Velayati also explored avenues for the expansion of relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Daesh has recently retreated from much of the territory under its control amid sweeping advances by Syrian soldiers and allied fighters on the battlefield.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed terrorism since March 2011.

Velayati visited Lebanon before travelling to Syria for a series of political meetings.

   
