Saudi Prince Mansour bin Muqrin dies in helicopter crash

A helicopter carrying a high-ranking Saudi prince and other government officials crashed in the kingdom's south, reportedly killing all eight people on board.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said the crash happened on Sunday (local time) in Saudi Arabia's Asir Province, killing Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, AP reported.

Prince Mansour, who was in his early 40s, was taking part in a tour of local projects near Abha, some 160 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

Prince Mansour was the deputy governor of Asir Province.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition against Yemen since March 2015.

Security officials gave no cause for the crash, but said a search of the wreckage was underway.

In Yemen, Houthi officials offered no immediate comment on the crash, while the group's Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported only that the crash had occurred.