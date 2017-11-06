NISOC's oil production up over 1 mbd since last year

National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) announced that its total crude oil production has increased by more than one million barrels per day (mbd) from last year.

The NISOC, which accounts for about 80 percent of Iran's total oil production, said it supplied 2.9 mbd during the six months to September 22, Shana reported.

Iran's total crude oil production is up more than 1 mbd from last year, said Abdolreza Dabiri, NISOC's director of production, adding that the gains were made possible with the easing international sanctions and a stronger focus on domestic capabilities, as well as a skilled workforce at home.

Economists at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said total production by member states in September — the last full month for which data is available — was 32.75mbd which shows an increase of 88,000 barrels per day from the previous month.

Most of September's growth came from Libya, Nigeria, Iraq and Gabon. Production from Iran — the third-largest producer behind Iraq — was 3.8mbd last month. That's about 300,000 barrels per day above last year's average, but close to 1 mbd more than 2015.

Iran's production is important since OPEC ministers are scheduled to meet in Vienna later this month to consider the fate of a production agreement aimed at drawing on the surplus in the global average of crude oil inventories.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in September said some producers were "prepared for any measure aimed at ensuring oil market stability".