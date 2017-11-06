Trans-Siberian Express arrives in Tehran

realiran.org The luxury “Golden Eagle” train arrives in Isfahan in April 2016.

The Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express, offering the world’s longest train journey, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, a report said on Monday.

The train, carrying international tourists from Russia, Britain, the US, Australia, Germany, and the Philippines, will start its 12-day tour of Iran from the capital on November 11, Tasnim News Agency reported.

After Tehran, it will take the tourists to Iran’s major tourist destinations such as Mashhad, Kashan, Isfahan, Yazd, Shiraz, Arak and Garmsar.

The train is expected back in Tehran on November 22.

The main route of the Trans-Siberian Express – which is equipped with a 4 to 5 star hotel service – was always through Russia, the Trans-Siberian route.

It extends from Moscow to Vladivostok, a Russian city that borders China and North Korea.

Passengers can choose from 16 eastbound or westbound journey dates from May to September.

“Golden Eagle Luxury Trains has been fulfilling tours to Iran since 2014 and has received nothing but positive feedback, most travelers are pleasantly surprised at what an incredibly welcoming and friendly nation it is,” Golden Eagle website writes.

Russia’s premier train, the Golden Eagle, was launched in 2007 by UK-based GW Travel (now Golden Eagle Luxury Trains Limited). The company offers exclusive, long-distance rail tours through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, China, and Iran.