Iran, Switzerland discuss economic ties

Senior Iranian and Swiss officials in a meeting in Switzerland on Monday discussed bilateral ties and mutual cooperation, especially in the business and economic fields.

During the meeting in Bern, Iran's Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad Khazaei and Economy Minister of Switzerland's Vaud State Philippe Leuba explored ways to expand economic and trade relations between the two countries, Fars News Agency reported.

Khazaei, who is also the head of Organization for Economic Investment and Technical Assistance of Iran, announced an opportunity in resuming banking transactions between Iran and Switzerland.

Iran's deputy economy minister also expressed optimism that some of the collaboration will be operational within next month, noting, "There's a proper atmosphere for developing banking relations between Iran and Switzerland. In addition, the pathways to Iran-Switzerland banking cooperation are opening."

The two sides also discussed expansion of cooperation in biotechnology, IT, health-related technologies, agriculture technologies and transportation sectors.

Representatives of the two countries also negotiated solutions for financing Iranian projects. They also touched upon solutions for financing investment projects and their insurance coverage by European companies.

Leuba said that during his stay in Iran, he had held productive meetings with Iranian companies on expanding economic cooperation. "We believe that a good opportunity for boosting bilateral economic ties is forthcoming," he noted.

In relevant remarks in early April, Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Giulio Haas voiced his country's willingness to broaden economic and trade relations with Iran.

"Switzerland is ready to expand all-out cooperation, especially in the economic and trade fields, with Iran," Haas said.

The Swiss envoy pointed out that investments by Swiss businessmen in Iran has doubled in recent years.

"During the past four years, the number of Swiss tourists, who have visited Iran, has increased from 5,000 to 15,000," he said, adding, "The two countries enjoy cordial relations in tourism industry."