RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT November 06, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203895
Published: 0416 GMT November 06, 2017

Total starts work in Iran

Total starts work in Iran

Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare announced on Monday that it has issued permits for experts and directors of 'Total-Iran BV' Oil Company to work in Iran.

The ministry's Directorate General for Employment of Foreign Nationals further stated that Total-Iran BV Oil Company was registered in Iran in October 2017, IRNA reported.

The company is due to invest in upstream, midstream and downstream projects of oil and gas projects.

The first new oil contract in post-JCPOA era was signed in July 3, 2017 between National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and an international consortium led by French Total Oil Company to develop Phase 11 of South Pars. The contract is worth $4.8 billion.

Iran's extraction capacity from South Pars Gas Field, which is shared with Qatar, will increase to 56 million cubic meters daily on completion of the development project.

Oil Ministry, in its new model oil contracts, obliged international companies to undertake the project in partnership with an Iranian firm and use Iranian-made equipment.

   
KeyWords
Total
work
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1251 sec