Total starts work in Iran

Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare announced on Monday that it has issued permits for experts and directors of 'Total-Iran BV' Oil Company to work in Iran.

The ministry's Directorate General for Employment of Foreign Nationals further stated that Total-Iran BV Oil Company was registered in Iran in October 2017, IRNA reported.

The company is due to invest in upstream, midstream and downstream projects of oil and gas projects.

The first new oil contract in post-JCPOA era was signed in July 3, 2017 between National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and an international consortium led by French Total Oil Company to develop Phase 11 of South Pars. The contract is worth $4.8 billion.

Iran's extraction capacity from South Pars Gas Field, which is shared with Qatar, will increase to 56 million cubic meters daily on completion of the development project.

Oil Ministry, in its new model oil contracts, obliged international companies to undertake the project in partnership with an Iranian firm and use Iranian-made equipment.