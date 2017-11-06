Rouhani: Iran welcomes further military cooperation with Pakistan

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Iran welcomes expansion of military and defense cooperation with neighboring Pakistan.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Tehran, president.ir reported.

Rouhani also called for boosting political, economic and cultural relations between the two neighbors.

He added that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan could pave the way for greater unification between Islamic countries.

“Our goal is to strengthen relations between Islamic countries, and there is no doubt that differences between Islamic countries can be resolved through dialogue”, Rouhani said.

Pakistan’s top military official arrived in Tehran on Monday as the head of a delegation for talks with his Iranian counterpart and other officials.

He also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Monday meeting focused on political, economic and security issues, including border security, fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism, IRNA reported.

Earlier in the day, he held talks with Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri after an official ceremony held in his honor.

They stressed the need for the two neighbors "to develop defense and security relations toward solving common problems, especially recognizing and fighting grounds for the spread of terrorism on their borders."

They also laid emphasis on the need for expanding security and defense relations in the fields of industry, research and education, the report added.

Baqeri and Bajwa also touched on historical, religious, and cultural commonalities of the two countries, saying they should utilize the capacities in international and regional arenas and use their defense and political capabilities to solve regional problems as two great and powerful countries of the region without intervention of outside powers.