China slams Indian minister's visit to disputed border region

The objection on Monday came a day after Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh to take stock of defense preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto, but disputed border between the two countries.

The Indian defense minister also tweeted pictures of her visit, including her meeting with Indian army officers.

"An Indian official going to a disputed region on the China-India border will perhaps make the issue even more complex, and is not beneficial to efforts by both parties to maintain peace and tranquility on the border," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

"We hope India can work with China to continue to use talks to appropriately resolve the border issue via negotiation and create good conditions and atmosphere," she added.

n this file photo, Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo-China border in Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh. (By AP)

Last month, Sitharaman also paid a visit to Nathu La area on the India-China border and greeted the Chinese Army soldiers across the border.

Beijing and New Delhi’s representatives have held 19 rounds of talks to resolve the dispute over Arunachal Pradesh claimed by China as “southern Tibet.” India rejects China’s claims on sovereignty.