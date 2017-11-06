Kerry raps Trump for refusing to certify Iran deal

In a speech at the Chatham House in London on Monday, Kerry said Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal it reached with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015 had been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “for eight times.”

“So there was no science, no fact, not any evidence whatsoever that would merit a decertification,” he said.

Kerry, who led the American team in negotiations with Iran over the deal, said Trump’s move would “make the world a far more dangerous place.”