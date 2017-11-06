RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT November 06, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203904
Published: 0439 GMT November 06, 2017

Kerry raps Trump for refusing to certify Iran deal

Kerry raps Trump for refusing to certify Iran deal

Former US secretary of state John Kerry has criticized President Donald Trump for refusing to certify the Iran nuclear deal – a move which he said Trump took “without relevance to any facts.”

In a speech at the Chatham House in London on Monday, Kerry said Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal it reached with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015 had been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “for eight times.”

“So there was no science, no fact, not any evidence whatsoever that would merit a decertification,” he said.

Kerry, who led the American team in negotiations with Iran over the deal, said Trump’s move would “make the world a far more dangerous place.”

 

 

   
KeyWords
Kerry
Trump
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5491 sec