RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0518 GMT November 06, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203905
Published: 0457 GMT November 06, 2017

At least 5 dead after refugee boat sinks off Libya

At least 5 dead after refugee boat sinks off Libya

At least five refugees have died and an unknown number are feared missing after their boat capsized off western Libya, say Libyan coastguard officials and a charity.

The rubber boat was carrying about 140 people when it overturned close to the border between Libyan and international waters, Libyan officials said on Monday. The Libyan coastguard rescued 45 survivors and brought them back to Tripoli harbor.

Seawatch, a German non-governmental organization that has a rescue vessel in the Mediterranean, said at least five refugees, including a toddler, died. Seawatch rescued 58 people, the group said in a statement.

The survivors brought to Tripoli were from West African countries, including Nigeria and Senegal.

Libya is the main departure point for refugees trying to travel by boat to Europe. But numbers crossing to Italy have fallen sharply since July due to a drop in people smuggling and increased activity by Libya's coastguard.

 
   
KeyWords
refugee
Libya
coastguard
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3494 sec