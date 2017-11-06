Iran, Iraq defense mins. talk security, bilateral ties

Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Erfan al-Hiyali on expansion of bilateral ties and safety of Arbaeen pilgrims.

During the phone talk on Monday, Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami congratulated Iraqi army and popular forces on recent victories against terrorism, and highlighted Tehran’s strong determination to further improve relations with Iraq.

Hatami also exchanged views on the safety of Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq, and thanked Iraqi armed and security forces for their constant efforts to provide security for the pilgrims.

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, expressed his appreciation over Tehran’s support for the Iraqi nation and government in the fight against terrorism.

Al-Hiyali also extended an invitation to his Iranian counterpart for a visit to Iraq.

Large numbers of Iranians have traveled to Karbala to honor the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam. Arbaeen this year falls on November 10.