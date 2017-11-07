RSS
0838 GMT November 07, 2017

News ID: 203915
Published: 0503 GMT November 07, 2017

Agopyan: Iran’s attention to rights of minorities admirable

IRNA

Armenian Minister of Diaspora Haranush Agopyan praised Iran’s attention to the rights of religious minorities as an admirable model.

She made the comments in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador in Yerevan, Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi on Monday, in which both sides discussed ways to promote mutual cooperation in the field of Iranian and Armenian expatriates, IRNA reported.

Sajjadi described the large number of Iranian and Armenian expatriates as an opportunity for cooperation between the two countries, saying that in case of coordinated policies and decisions, their capacities and capabilities can be used in line with investment and development of the two countries.

He also welcomed existence of human assets and expert manpower of the two countries abroad and said that it is chance for forging convergence between Tehran and Yerevan.

Agopyan also hailed Tehran’s efforts to enhance cooperation with Yerevan, saying friendship between the two neighboring countries is long-lasting and Armenians have good memories about cooperation with Iranians.

Iran has aided the Armenian government and nation in hard times and supported it under any condition, she said.

“We are ready to promote mutual cooperation through creating a network of Iranian and Armenian diaspora,” the minister said.

   
KeyWords
Armenia
Iran
Haranush Agopyan
 
