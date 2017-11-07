Iran, Iraq keen on boosting bilateral ties

Iran’s Military Attache in Iraq Mostafa Moradian and Iraqi Defense Minister Irfan al-Hayali, in a meeting here, explored avenues for promoting bilateral relations.

During the meeting on Monday, both officials also discussed coordination for boosting security for Arbaeen pilgrims who are currently traveling to Karbala to attend the great ceremony in the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (PBUH), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, IRNA reported.

Iran’s military attache congratulated the Iraqi people and government on recent victories against Daesh terrorist group, which is on the way out of Iraq.

In related news, Iran’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Amir Hatami in a telephone talk on Monday discussed mutual cooperation in the field of defense with his Iraqi counterpart.

During the phone conversation, Hatami felicitated Al-Hayali over recent victories of Iraqi Army and popular mobilization forces in the fight against Daesh.

He also voiced Tehran’s readiness for any cooperation with the friendly and brotherly country of Iraq, underlining the need for fortifying Arbaeen pilgrims’ security.

Hatami praised Iraqi Army and popular forces’ round-the-clock efforts in this respect.

Iraqi defense minister, for his part, appreciated Tehran’s continued support for the Iraqi people and government in the fight against terrorism.

Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims are pouring into Iraq these days to attend Arbaeen mourning ceremonies.

Arbaeen, falling on November 9 this year, is a Shia Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.