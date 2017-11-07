Sassanid loom discovered in Northern Iraq

A team of Frankfurt-based archeologists has returned from the Iraqi-Kurdish province of Sulaymaniyah with new findings. The discovery of a loom from the fifth to sixth century AD in particular caused a stir.

The group of Near Eastern archeology undergraduates and doctoral students headed by Professor Dirk Wicke of the Institute of Archeology at Goethe University were in Northern Iraq for a total of six weeks, sciencenewsline.com wrote.

It was the second excavation campaign undertaken by the Frankfurt archeologist to the approximately three-hectare site of Gird-î Qalrakh on the Shahrizor plain, where ruins from the Sassanid and Neo-Assyrian period had previously been uncovered. The region is still largely unexplored and has only gradually opened up for archeological research since the fall of Saddam Hussein.

The objective of the excavations on the top and slope sections of the settlement hill, some 26 meters high, was to provide as complete a sequence as possible for the region's ceramic history.

Understanding the progression in ceramics has long been a goal of research undertaken on the Shahrizor plain, a border plain of Mesopotamia with links to the ancient cultural regions of both southern Iraq and western Iran. These new insights will make it easier to categorize other archeological finds chronologically. The excavation site is ideal for establishing the progression of ceramics, according to archeology professor Dirk Wi

However, the archeologists had not expected to find a Sassanid loom, whose burnt remnants, and clay loom weights in particular, were found and documented in-situ.