What you should do if you’ve had too much sugar

Sweet food is your go-to food, for both happy times and heartbreaks. But sometimes, this relaxant can overload in your system and make you feel sluggish and dull.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, rather than cursing and punishing yourself over why you ate so much cake, here are solutions to load off sugar from your system.

Get moving: Studies have shown that you tend to hog on sweet foods more when under stress or pressure.

Therefore, to save yourself from any further binging, get yourself moving and practice good breathing. Your cravings multiply when your nerves are stressed.

It is best to pacify yourself with meditation, yoga or any activity which helps calms these nerves.

Cook for yourself: Once you have eaten too much sugar, your desire to eat packaged or processed foods increases when hungry.

In order to prevent this from happening, prep your own meal. Binging on chips, chocolates or juices will only worsen your sugar condition. Eating homemade snacks will help fix this situation better.

Load yourself with fiber and protein: It takes time for your body to digest fiber and protein.

This, in turn, helps stabilize blood sugar levels. Munching on snacks or meals which provide both will aid in getting your blood sugar level back to normal.

You can have Sattu Ki Roti, paneer, spinach, fiber-rich fruits like apples and protein-loaded snacks like peanuts through the day.

Have probiotics: Probiotics lead to a healthy gut. When you consume too much sugar, your gut becomes congested with bad bacteria which can affect your cognitive functioning, your ability to think straight and be logical.

You can have probiotic yoghurt in your snack time to reverse this action.