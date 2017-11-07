China's travel market is growing

China's travel market is hugely lucrative and growing, and travel giant Ctrip is poised to benefit grandly.

But the company isn't resting on its laurels: It's focusing on capturing a larger segment of the mainland travel market, its CEO said.

"We have two fields that we're working on. Outbound, definitely, is very important for us, so we made lots of investment in outbound business. And also, [the] domestic market is huge too," Ctrip CEO Jane Sun told CNBC's ‘Managing Asia’.

The Chinese travel market has grown as disposable incomes have risen on the mainland.

"People, after they buy a house, buy a car, the rest of the money, they would like to use to explore the world. Secondly, with the income level that's increasing, visa restrictions by many countries are being lifted so we're free to go [to] many countries," Sun explained.

Outbound trips from China grew 18 percent in 2016, according to the annual World Travel Monitor survey from consultancy IPK International. That growth doesn't show signs of letting up in the near future: Chinese outbound travel will grow at an average of eight percent annually between 2016 and 2021, Mastercard projected in a report published in January.

Domestic travel has also picked up, with most of the more than 700 million people in the country traveling during the October Golden Week holiday visiting domestic destinations.

Given those upbeat numbers, Ctrip's expansion remains focused on the Chinese travel market, its CEO said.

"I think our brand works very well in China and maybe we can test [it] out in greater China and also the rest of Asia. But I think we focus mainly on our customers, what they need. So as they are growing more global, we will offer more and more globalized products," said Sun.