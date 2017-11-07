RSS
Dijsselbloem: Eurozone will focus on debt reduction

ekathimerini.com

Eurozone policymakers will pay increasing attention to the bloc’s debt levels as part of its attempts to shore up the public finances of member states during a strong economic recovery.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the president of the Eurogroup, said reducing government debt levels “is becoming more and more important” at a time when many member states have made impressive progress in reducing their fiscal deficits, FT reported.

Dijsselbloem was speaking at the conclusion of a meeting of the EU’s 27 finance ministers in Brussels, with the UK the only country not invited to the ‘inclusive’ eurogroup. Ministers discussed issues including completing the EU’s banking union and simplifying the budgetary rules that place limits on debt and deficit levels for eurozone countries.

The eurogroup president said there was no immediate plans to change the EU’s debt rule as set in the ‘Stability and Growth Pact’, which limits government debt to 60 percent of GDP.

Debt ratios in the eurozone have fallen to 89.1 percent, the lowest level since the eruption of the bloc’s debt crisis in 2011.

   
