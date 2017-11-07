Pak Army Chief’s Iran visit, a great diplomatic initiative: Daily

Pakistan leading English news daily terming Pakistan Army Chief’s Iran visit as important said that since the announcement of the US policy for the region, both the neighbors have been extremely cautious and believe that improvement of bilateral ties between the brotherly states is the way forward.

Daily ‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments said the visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a great diplomatic initiative and the relations between the two countries should improve on a military to military basis, IRNA reported.

It said that since the announcement of the US new policy for the region several meetings have been carried out before as well in the last couple of months. However, only three have been made public.

“So far the COAS seems to be following his own quiet brand of diplomacy,” it said.

It said away from the spotlight, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has conducted trips to both Iran and Saudi Arabia in a short space of time, keeping a balance that has been difficult to maintain by successive military and civil leaderships.