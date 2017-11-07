RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0838 GMT November 07, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203941
Published: 0735 GMT November 07, 2017

Pak Army Chief’s Iran visit, a great diplomatic initiative: Daily

Pak Army Chief’s Iran visit, a great diplomatic initiative: Daily
AFP

Pakistan leading English news daily terming Pakistan Army Chief’s Iran visit as important said that since the announcement of the US policy for the region, both the neighbors have been extremely cautious and believe that improvement of bilateral ties between the brotherly states is the way forward.

Daily ‘The Nation’ in its editorial comments said the visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a great diplomatic initiative and the relations between the two countries should improve on a military to military basis, IRNA reported.

It said that since the announcement of the US new policy for the region several meetings have been carried out before as well in the last couple of months. However, only three have been made public.

“So far the COAS seems to be following his own quiet brand of diplomacy,” it said.

It said away from the spotlight, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has conducted trips to both Iran and Saudi Arabia in a short space of time, keeping a balance that has been difficult to maintain by successive military and civil leaderships.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Iran
US
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0889 sec