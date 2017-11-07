RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0838 GMT November 07, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203942
Published: 0741 GMT November 07, 2017

Iran to pump gas to Basra by yearend: Araqi

Iran to pump gas to Basra by yearend: Araqi

Iran exports 12 million cubic meters of gas per day to Iraq's capital, Baghdad and the figure will increase after completion of the gas pipeline project that is expected to reach Basra in coming months, Deputy Petroleum Minister Hamid-Reza Araqi said here on Tuesday.

'Iran's gas will reach Basra most likely by the end of the Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2018),' told IRNA.

Iraq is Iran's southwestern neighbor, and its port city of Basra is located in southeast of the country at northern edge of the Persian Gulf.

“The problems related to receiving money from Iraq for its imports of Iran's gas has been solved,” Araqi added.

Araqi, who is also managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said that the part of the gasline in Iran's soil has been constructed.

The part of the pipeline in the neighboring country is not ready yet, but it may be completed within three months, the official added.

According to Iran's Sixth Five-Year Development Plan (2015-2020), it is planned to export 80 billion cubic meters of gas annually, 50 billion cubic meters of which is to be exported to the neighboring countries.

Turkey, daily importing over 30 million cubic meters of gas from Iran, is now the biggest customer of Iran's gas.

Following the completion of the gas pipeline project between Iran and Iraq, the Arab nation will overtake Turkey. When Iran starts pumping gas to Basra, the exports to Iraq will reach 40 million cubic meters a day.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Hamid-Reza Araqi
Baghdad
Gas
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1584 sec