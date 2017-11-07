Trump's travel ban not affecting Iran

US President Donald Trump's anti-travel law hasn’t had any influence on Iran, said an Iranian tourism manager in London World Travel Market (WTM).

“Those interested in Iran don’t pay any attention to Trump's remarks; they have traveled around the world and wish to travel to Iran, too,” said Ebrahim Pourfaraj on Monday, IRNA reported.

Pourfaraj said that tourism has grown in Iran, and few tourists are worried about the consequences of travelling to Iran.

Before entering Iran, foreign tourists' biggest concern is security, but when they come to Iran they see a different thing from what they had in mind, and they sometimes prolong their stay, said Pourfaraj.

WTM issued a report about the impacts of Trump's travel ban order on US tourism on Monday saying that 40 percent of the tourism companies have lost interest in relations with the US, and only 15 percent are interested in expanding tourism ties with the US.