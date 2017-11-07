Presence of foreign forces in region, a common challenge: Zarei

Executive Director of Andishe Sazan-e-Noor Institute of Strategic Studies in Tehran says presence of foreign forces in the region is a common challenge to the region states.

Dr. Sadollah Zarei, during his visit to Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) in Islamabad said, “US President Donald Trump’s new policy for the region has made it all more important for Iran and Pakistan to cooperate,” IRNA reported.

He said there is a strong desire in Tehran for better relations with Pakistan and a strong base is available for the enhanced bilateral ties in all sectors.

He noted that along with Iranian nation, people of Pakistan also cheered the success of the Islamic Revolution while Pakistan had also supported Iran during the imposed war, (Iran-Iraq 1980-1088 war)

The intellectual stressed the need for enhancing economic cooperation between the two friendly neighbors, adding that in the next ten years, the bilateral trade volume can be enhanced up to $20 billion. “We must also boost cooperation in agriculture and industrial sectors,” he said.

The scholar went on to say that all countries of the region should enhance their cooperation to improve security in the area.

He noted that when the conspiracy to divide Iraq by creating an independent Kurdistan started, the Baloch separatists were also invited to join the move. He said that Iran through its successful diplomacy had defeated all such moves.

The Iranian scholar strongly believed that regional countries are fully capable to solve their problems without the help of any external force. He said that US was trying to divide Iraq for its own interest and we have to remain vigilant about that.

Zarei said that Iran is playing an important role for stability in the region. He noted that Daesh has been defeated in Syria and Iraq with the support of Iran.

“Had Iran not supported fight against Daesh, many of the important capitals of the Muslim world including Riyadh would have gone into the hands of the terrorist group which is about to finish,” he said.

The expert, expressing his views, said that regional forces need the backing of their nations. He said that Iran is not afraid of the US, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia hawkish tone towards Iran. “The Zionist regime is a source of instability and insecurity in the region,” the analyst said.

Zarei added that Chabahar and Gwadar ports should benefit each other.

He said that Iran supports dialogue between Pakistan and Indian to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries for the prosperity and stability in the region. He said that dialogue is the only way to resolve issues.