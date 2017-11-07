Iran, Netherlands to cooperate judicially

Iran and the Netherlands have decided to begin and expand judicial ties, said deputy secretary general of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights (HCHR) and Judicial Cooperation in The Hague.

“Iranian Court, Administrative Justice Court, Court of Appeal, and Judiciary Council members met their Dutch counterparts,” said Kazem Qaribabad quoted by the HCHR's website, IRNA reported.

He said that the judicial system of Iran and the Netherlands are very similar, and added that in line with his visit, “We invited the Dutch mission of judges to visit Iran in the first half of 2018.”

Qaribabadi is in The Hague on an official visit; the Iranian delegation paid a visit to the biggest prison of the Netherlands and held meetings with Dutch judicial authorities.