UN priority to support Iran Development Plan: Coordinator

United Nations main priority in Iran is to support the country's National Development Plan, the UN Resident Coordinator in Iran said on Tuesday.

“In Iran the UN's top priority — in the area of development — is to support the Governments to successfully implement the National Development Plan which has been approved by the Parliament and is already well-underway trough thousands of different actions all across this broad and dynamic land,” said Gary Lewis in a speech delivered on the UN Day ceremony held in the National Library in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The effective implementation of the plan will lead to eradicating poverty, improving public health, fighting inequality, building an inclusive and resilient society and helping Iran to contribute to protecting the environment and the well-being of the future generations, according to the UN representative in Iran.

Through implementing the Plan Iran will contribute to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, he said in the ceremony held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the UN foundation.

Iran is a founding member of the United Nations Organization and was among the 50 states that signed its Charter on 26 June 1945.

In the ceremony the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for the period 2017-2021 was signed in the presence of Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

The UN and Iran cooperation will be focused on four pillars of the environment, health, a resilient economy and drugs control.

As Lewis's term of tenure in Iran (2012-2016) as the UN Resident Coordinator and head of UNDP is approaching to its end, he also unveiled the book of records of UN contributions in Iran during the period which was compiled in cooperation with the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UN representative also acknowledged the partners, including the Government, private sectors and the media, in many development projects like supporting refugees.

There are 18 UN agencies, funds and programs working on the ground in Iran. Their work in Iran focuses primarily on development projects and humanitarian assistance.

Whereas the latter deals primarily with the question of support to Afghan refugees, the former covers a number of current government priorities which include poverty, health, the environment, disasters and drug control.