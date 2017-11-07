JCPOA, excellent example of successful diplomacy

Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs Abbas Araqchi said that United Nations has been turned into one of the cornerstone of international cooperation in recent decades.

Speaking on the occasion of 72nd Foundation Anniversary of UN held at the venue of Iran’s National Library, Araqchi stated, “As one of the cornerstones of international cooperation in recent decades, some officials believe that the UN should have conducted more efforts in order to spread peace and security throughout the world but actually, this prestigious organization showed that it is considered as a salient platform for member states and even the entities that can file their complaints and proposals with peace of mind,” MNA reported.

Turning to the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, he said, “Settling Iran’s nuclear standoff by seven permanent members of UN Security Council is a solid evidence for this claim that UN has taken giant strides towards peace and security throughout the world.”

The resolution backed heavily by the UN on JCPOA is one of the most important resolution passed by the UN Security Council which is about 160 pages.

JCPOA is a clear example of success of diplomacy and negotiation which can prevent spread of war and discrepancies, he said, adding, “Radical approach of US on the global issues and negation of collective diplomacy can be considered as a serious threat for the whole world.”

He urged the UN to throw its heavyweight on JCPOA, because, precise implementation of JCPOA should raise hope in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy FM pointed to the other measures taken by UN in Iran and emphasized “participating in Iran’s economic objectives and combat smuggling drug in the country are of the main task of UN in Iran.”

"We hope UN would take more giant strides in cooperating with Iran in joint activities," he stressed.

In the end, the foreign minister expressed his special thanks to Gary Lewis, UN envoy in Iran, and said, “Effective steps have been taken by UN envoy in Iran-- such as saving Iranian cheetah, reviving Urmia Lake and also helping boost health indicators in Iran.”