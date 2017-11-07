Iran first VP to pay visit to Syria

Senior Advisor to the Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Ali-Akbar Velayati announced that Iran's first VP Es'haq Jahangiri is due to visit Syria in near future.

Speaking among reporters, following his meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Khamis, Velayati said Jahangiri will consult with Syrian authorities on the all-out relations between Iran and Syria in various economic, cultural, scientific and political areas, hoping the trip would lead to positive and operational results, MNA reported.

Referring to the deep-seated relations between the two countries, he pointed out that, despite practical problems, good progress has been made so far, which undoubtedly relies on long-standing relations between Tehran and Damascus, and as a result, we have a great future in cooperative fields.

Leader's adviser assessed the meeting with the Syrian prime minister positively and emphasized that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria are strategic ones and should be experienced in all sectors.

Velayati pointed to the strategic alliances between Tehran and Damascus as an important factor which have made the two countries able to defend and resist against their enemies and the region.