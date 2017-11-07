Iran urges EU to clarify response to possible US withdrawal from JCPOA

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi has called on Europe to clarify how it will react if Washington abandons the multinational Iran deal and imposes news sanctions on the country.

Speaking at a conference in the French capital, Paris, on Tuesday, Takht Ravanchi said that Tehran would not be the first party to withdraw from the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it has prepared itself for any scenario, Press TV reported.

He accused Washington of trying to “cloud the atmosphere” for foreign firms considering investing in Iran after President Donald Trump declared the US would decertify the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last month.

Also, Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official as saying on Tuesday that Europe must make clear how it will react if the United States pulls out of the deal with Iran and do more to encourage international banks to return to the country.

Last month, Trump broke ranks with European allies, Russia and China by refusing to re-certify Iran’s compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, reached during Barack Obama’s tenure.

The Republican president gave Congress 60 days to decide whether to re-impose economic sanctions on Iran, lifted under the pact in exchange for curbing its nuclear activities the West fears were aimed at building a nuclear bomb, something Tehran denies.

European leaders say they are determined to keep alive the accord which offered Iran an economic lifeline and opened new investment opportunities for European businesses.

But the Iranian official, who declined to be identified, said Tehran expected Europe to be more proactive in explaining its stance should the United States pull out.

“If they want to wait until Trump decides to make a decision it will be too late,” the official said, speaking in English. “For the time being we are hearing from Europe that they want to stick to (the nuclear deal), but if Trump decides otherwise they have no other ammunition.”

“It is important for European countries to work with Iran,” the official said, adding that European capitals needed to stick to their commitments “not just in words but in practice”.

The US hostile move came in defiance of numerous reports by the International Atomic Energy (IAEA), which has confirmed Iran’s full compliance with its side of the JCPOA.

Addressing a conference on nuclear energy at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington on Monday, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano once again hailed Iran for remaining fully committed to the terms of the nuclear deal.

“Now, almost two years since Implementation Day (January 16, 2016), I can state that the nuclear-related commitments made by Iran under the JCPOA are being implemented,” said Amano.

The other parties to the accord and the whole world community have all reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA and urged the United States not to back out.

Reacting to Trump’s mid-October speech, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Trump is not in a position to terminate Iran’s deal, reaffirming the bloc’s determination to fulfill its commitments.