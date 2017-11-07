'Immortality' fetches Iran Big Apple feature award

Iranian feature film 'Immortality' won the Best Drama Feature Film award at the 2017 Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival in New York.

Directed by Mehdi Fard-Qaderi, 'Immortality', which competed with 40 feature films, was nominated for the festival's Best Foreign Language Film and the Best Drama film, ISNA reported.

The 145-minute plan sequence is Fard-Qaderi's first feature film that narrates events on a train during a rainy night. It chronicles six families on different cars of the train, gradually unfolding their stories.

Fard-Qaderi's film experienced its first international screening last year at Rome Film Festival in Italy.

The film's cast includes Anna Nemati, Manouchehr Alipour, Alireza Ostadi, Soudabeh Bayzaei, Maral Farjad, Atabak Naderi and Sana Norouzbeigi.

Buffalo Dreams is a filmmaker friendly event which celebrates the best independent films from around the world in the following categories: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Horror, Science Fiction and Thriller.

The festival separates content into three divisions: North American (US and Canada), International, and Western New York.

The festival also launches the Lois Weber Award, named in honor of the first American female filmmaker, who directed 135 films, wrote 114, and acted in 100.

Weber is credited with pioneering the split screen technique, and was the first woman to own her own film studio. According to film historian Anthony Slide, "Along with D.W. Griffith, Lois Weber was the American cinema's first genuine auteur, a filmmaker involved in all aspects of production and one who utilized the motion picture to put across her own ideas and philosophies."

The Lois Weber Award is designed to recognize the achievements of contemporary female filmmakers (screenwriters, directors, producers) for films of any length.

The American international film festival opened on November 2 and will run until November 12 in New York, the US.