0555 GMT November 07, 2017

News ID: 203964
Published: 0250 GMT November 07, 2017

Iran a Milan handicraft exhibition special guest



Iran will be the special guest at the 22nd International Handicraft and Gift Exhibition of Milan (Artisans d'Art), Italy which is one of the largest handicraft exhibitions in the world, with more than 120 countries participating.

It is a market fair that attracts artisans from all over the world who come to the Milan Fair to offer their arts and crafts for sale, but also to share their culture, popular traditions and their craftsmanship, IRNA reported.

Milan exhibition is considered as one of the biggest handicraft exhibitions in the world, and with diverse concessions, including handicrafts, gifts, traditional foods and souvenirs, and the participation of 2,900 foreign companies has turned into one of the most visited handicraft exhibitions worldwide in the heart of Europe.

This year, Iran is taking part with Iranian handicraft artists showcasing souvenirs and hand-made carpets.

Artists from Iranian provinces will display traditional accessories, pottery and ceramic, embroidery, needlework, glass painting, batik prints and traditional saddlery.

This exhibition will be held from December 2 to 10 at Milan International Exhibitions site.

   
