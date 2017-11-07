Iranian artists begin weaving world's third largest carpet

Weaving of the world's finest and third largest carpet started in Neyshabur, Khorasan Razavi Province, said the managing director of Nafis Carpet Company on Tuesday.

Mehdi Kheirkhah added that the carpet was ordered by a mosque in Oman and 150 master weavers are working on the 1,800-square meter carpet, IRNA reported.

Kheirkhah said it takes one and half year to complete the carpet in which 187 colors have been used.

The largest carpet, measuring 6,000 square meters, ordered by Abu Dhabi and the second one measuring 5,000 square meters ordered by Oman were woven by the same company, he stated.

Kheirkhah concluded that the carpet will be woven in pieces which will then be attached to each other at the mosque in Oman.