UN envoy hails great progress in cooperation with Tehran

The United Nations resident coordinator in Iran, Garry Lewis, hailed the great progress in cooperation with Tehran in recent years, specifying the main subjects the two sides are going to work on in the next five years.

Addressing a ceremony at the National Library of Iran on Tuesday, held to mark United Nations Day, Lewis said the UN mission and Iranian authorities have agreed to cooperate in four main fields in the next five years, including the environment, health, resistance economy, and the fight on drugs, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Highlighting the great achievements of mutual cooperation in recent years, Lewis said the UN would help Iran reach the sustainable development goals, calling for the implementation of a national plan ratified by the Iranian Parliament for reducing poverty, promoting hygiene and protecting the environment.

The UN resident coordinator has on various occasions lauded the measures adopted by Iran in hosting foreign nationals, citing Iran as the world’s second biggest country accepting refugees.

There are 18 UN agencies, funds and programs working on the ground in Iran. Their work in Iran focuses primarily on development projects and humanitarian assistance.