Iran plans to raise petchem capacity to 120m tons

Plans are underway to increase petrochemical production capacity to 120 million tons per year by 2021, announced the managing director of Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC).

Speaking at the first trade facilitation committee and export development of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Mehdi Sharifi Niknafs further said Iran is set to double its current capacity, which is about 60 million tons per annum, Shana reported.

Niknafs, who is a member of the board of representatives of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, said that by 2019, some 22 percent of the world's ethylene output is expected will come from the Middle East and Iran is poised to benefit in view of its abundant petrochemical feedstock at competitive prices.

The potential for the petrochemicals sector is being supported by an initiative to tap foreign direct investment (FDI).

Managing Director of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) Adel Nejadsalim said tapping FDI for financing petrochemical projects is key to developing the country's petrochemical industry.

Nejadsalim said that based on 2015 figures, launching new petrochemicals plants between now and 2025 will bring in revenues of $55 billion, making the country the region's top producer of petrochemicals.

He added that stable regulations, state-sponsored incentives and bidding for projects will all help ensure further investment in the sector.