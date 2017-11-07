Deputy minister: Iran’s dazzling performance in U-17 World Cup huge stride forward

By Farzam Vanaki

The convincing performance put in by the Iranian football players in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 was a really huge step forward for the country’s sports and, particularly, youth sector, said an Iranian deputy minister of sports and youth affairs.

Speaking to Iran Daily, Mohammad Tondgooyan, the deputy sports minister for organizing youth affairs, added thanks to its amazing performance in the prestigious tournament, Iran managed to rank among the world’s top eight teams.

The Iranian squad cruised through the group stage with wins over Guinea (3-1), Germany (4-0) and Costa Rica (3-0) before producing a steely performance to overcome Mexico – semifinalist in the last three editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup – 2-1 in their last-16 clash.

Iranian players’ gallant run in the tourney, however, came to an end after they conceded a 3-1 loss to European champion Spain in their quarterfinal tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

“We hosted the members of Iran’s U-17 football side in a council meeting attended by the ministry’s deputies following their return to Iran and appreciated their efforts and great accomplishment in the World Cup.”

He expressed hope that achievements of this kind would not be a transitory flash in the pan.

Shifting to unpaid debts and taxes by a number of Iranian clubs, including two popular Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League clubs, Persepolis and Esteghlal of Tehran, which could deny them the participation in AFC Champions League 2018, he said it requires to be discussed in expert meetings.

Among the challenges the Iranian sports sector is currently beset with, Tondgooyan noted, is to replace the inefficient systems used for managing the clubs and federations with effective ones.

He added, “Privatization is a must for the sports sector and the country’s speedy development.”