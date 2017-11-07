Fury vows ‘takeover’

Tyson Fury promised to come back and regain the heavyweight titles he relinquished in such saddening circumstances last year.

The Gypsy King was on top of the heavyweight division when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 but his career has been on a downward trajectory ever since, anti-doping and medical issues causing a two-year exodus from the ring, givemesport.com reported.

But Fury has vowed not just to return, but to takeover.

“I can tell you one thing – 25 times before I was written off,” he recently told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been out of the ring for two years now, so that should make it quite even for these other guys to catch up.

"I don't want to come across big headed, I want to come across accurate and straight to the point. I can't wait. I’m really excited and motivated.

“I am back. 2018 – Tyson takeover."

Fury prediction

Fury’s Twitter activity certainly indicates he’s serious about coming back.

And it wasn’t just Anthony Joshua who was on Fury’s mind, but Deontay Wilder too.

Wilder, fresh off a stunning victory over Bermane Stiverne at the weekend, has also been spoken about as a potential opponent for Joshua and Fury believes the American would have no trouble beating AJ.

“If @BronzeBomber fights @anthonyfjoshua Wilder KOs him! Fight me first AJ I'll break u in,” Fury tweeted.

If Fury is attempting to spark a reaction from Joshua, he probably won’t get one.

Unlike many boxers, the 2012 Olympic champion doesn’t need to get involved in trash-talking to sell a fight.

Joshua is the man everyone wants to fight and 2018 will be a very busy year for the WBA (Super), IBF and IBO heavyweight champion.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently admitted that Wilder, Fury and WBO champion Joseph Parker are all being considered as opponents.

"Of course Joshua has told me we want all the belts and that means taking on all the champions," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Joseph Parker as well. I had a text from his promoter, asking if we fancy making that fight next.

“Everybody wants to fight Anthony Joshua and you will see him fight everybody."

It’s shaping up to be a very exciting year for heavyweight boxing.