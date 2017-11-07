Iran boosts agricultural exports

Iran exported 2.4 million tons of agricultural products, worth $1.42 billion during the six months to September 22.

Agricultural exports increased by 15 percent in terms of volume, however the value of exports fell by 9 percent, year-on-year, Trend News Agency reported.

Exports of agricultural products had a 6.8-percent of Iran’s total exports in terms of value.

According to the latest figures released by Iran's Agriculture Ministry covering the five months from March 21 to August 22, pistachio worth $127.77 million topped the list of Iran's agricultural exports, followed by ice cream worth $104 million, melons worth $97.8 million, tomatoes worth $73.25 million and cheese worth $72.5 million.

Meanwhile in terms of volume, watermelon topped the list with 503,400 tons (from 2.015 million tons of total agricultural exports).

Watermelon exports registered an 18-percent and 33-percent growth in terms of volume and value respectively.

Watermelon, which is the main Iranian agriculture product in terms of weight, is a water-consuming product and has raised criticism among some experts, who argue that Iran is actually exporting water in time of severe drought.

Located in an arid zone, Iran is just one of the countries facing severe water problems. Such severe droughts have plagued the country over the last 40 years. The drought of 1992-2002 caused a major blow to agriculture. There were quotas imposed for fresh water in several cities, including the capital Tehran.

Meanwhile Iran's Agriculture Ministry officials have said the exported agricultural products use only five billion cubic meters of water per year.

According to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO), Iran's total annual water consumption is approximately 93 billion cubic meters, of which about 92 percent is used in agriculture (86 billion cubic meters), 6.6 percent by municipalities (6.18 billion cubic meters), and 1.2 percent in industry (1.12 billion cubic meters).

Up to 70 percent of water used in the agriculture sector is being wasted, Iranian officials said.

According to Nasser Karami, an Iranian climatologist, in the last 30 years Iran consumed 70 percent of its groundwater reserves, which were accumulated over a million years. Up to 62 percent of water used in the country's agriculture comes from groundwater reserves, according to the FAO.

For the time being, Iran's limited water reserves are strategic and agriculture is not an economic priority sector any more, Karami believes.

Some experts even believe that using limited vital water sources for the agriculture sector is not logical and Iran is better to import its agricultural requirements rather than producing, which is more justified economically, considering the country's depleting water reserves.

Issa Kalantari, head of Iran's Department of the Environment, earlier warned that Iran's water crisis is a big threat.