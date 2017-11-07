Jury selection begins in FIFA corruption trial

Former Brazilian National Football Federation president Jose Maria Marin (2nd L) arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York on November 6, 2017. DON EMMERT/AFP

Jury selection began Monday in the FIFA bribery trial of three South American ex-officials, two and a half years after US prosecutors unveiled the largest graft scandal in the history of world soccer.

Forty-two officials and marketing executives, and three companies were indicted in an exhaustive 236-page complaint detailing 92 separate crimes and 15 corruption schemes to the tune of $200 million, AFP reported.

US prosecutors announced the indictments on May 27, 2015, lifting the lid on a quarter of a century of endemic corruption in the heart of FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

Yet as jury selection got underway at a federal court in Brooklyn, only three were going on trial – three fabulously wealthy and once powerful soccer officials from South America.

They are charged with racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy.

The most high-profile is Jose Maria Marin, 85, former president of Brazil’s Football Confederation – the sport’s organizing body in one of the premier soccer-playing nations in the world.

Also in the dock is former FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout, 59, and Manuel Burga, who led soccer in Peru until 2014 and once served as a FIFA development committee member.

If convicted by the jury, they will be sentenced by Judge Pamela Chen. The most serious counts each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Napout’s lawyer, Silvia Pinera, said “we are very optimistic and very pleased that Juan is going to have his day in court after two years of waiting.”

Twenty-four others have already pleaded guilty. The rest remain in their own countries, fighting extradition or similar charges at home.

The hugely complicated trial, expected to last weeks if not months, will see prosecutors expected to present 350,000 pages of evidence and dozens of witnesses.

Opening statements are expected to start November 13.